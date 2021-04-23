Citigroup Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $156.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $129.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.17 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $137.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

