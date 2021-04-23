Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $410.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

NYSE:GS traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.23. 150,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

