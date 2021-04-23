Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $410.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.
NYSE:GS traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.23. 150,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
