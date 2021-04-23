Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.42

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $14.20. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 562 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.