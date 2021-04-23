Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%.

CZNC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

