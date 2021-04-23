Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citrix Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the cloud computing company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

