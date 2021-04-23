Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $9.88. 68,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,028,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,082 shares of company stock worth $414,001. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

