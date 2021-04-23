Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

CLW stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $579.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 205.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

