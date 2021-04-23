Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,680,910. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

