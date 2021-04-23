Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.