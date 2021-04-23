Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

NYSE NET traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $75.43. 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,723. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -193.41 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

