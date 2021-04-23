Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 597,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,368,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

