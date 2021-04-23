Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,053 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $157,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

