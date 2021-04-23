Coho Partners Ltd. Has $408,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 43,711 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,068,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE OMC opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.