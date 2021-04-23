Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 10,424 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $141,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $207.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $209.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

