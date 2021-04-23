Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 135,367 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,367 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $284,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.