Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.
CBAN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.49.
