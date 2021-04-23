Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

