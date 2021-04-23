Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.22 and last traded at $148.23. 685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGDDF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.94.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.