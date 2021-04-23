Comparing Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) & Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A Recruit 5.72% 15.40% 7.78%

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Recruit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas (International) $6.88 billion 1.27 $1.35 billion $1.24 55.26 Recruit $22.12 billion 3.55 $1.65 billion $1.12 41.96

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Orient Overseas (International). Recruit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orient Overseas (International), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Recruit beats Orient Overseas (International) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. The company is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. It operates Kaohsiung Container Terminal in Taiwan. The company is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site. It also operates Suumo, an online platform and print media, which provides information related to home purchases, sales, rentals, and renovation services; Zexy, a magazine and online platform providing information to organize customized wedding events; Study Sapuri Shinro, an online platform and print media, which provides higher education and career information primarily for high school students; Study Sapuri, an online learning support platform for students and adults; and Car Sensor that provides information on pre-owned automobiles for potential buyers. In addition, the company operates Jalan, a site offering travel information and accommodation booking for travel; Hot Pepper Gourmet, an online booking site information about restaurants and discount coupons, as well as online reservations and a scheduling function for invited guests; Hot Pepper Beauty, a domestic search and booking site for hair, relaxation, and beauty salons; AirRegi and AirPAY provides support services to dining and beauty enterprise clients; Rikunabi, a job information site for soon-to-be graduates; Rikunabi Next, a job portal site for people looking to change jobs; Recruit Agent, an employment agency staffed with career advisors; and Townwork, a magazine that provides information on job openings to part-time job seekers. Further, it offers clerical and IT staffing agency; light industrial staffing; human capital outsourcing; IT and digital recruitment services specializing in contracting and permanent recruitment; and human resources services, products, and technologies to organizations and individuals. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.