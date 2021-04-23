Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $87,304. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.