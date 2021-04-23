Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 80.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

