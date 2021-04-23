ConocoPhillips to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of COP stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

