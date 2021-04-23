Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay Sells 2,500 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

