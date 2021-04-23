Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.71. Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 1,952 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.