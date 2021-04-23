Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$1,900.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,783.43.

Shares of CSU stock traded down C$15.21 on Thursday, hitting C$1,842.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,768.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,636.63. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,310.61 and a one year high of C$1,921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The company has a market cap of C$39.04 billion and a PE ratio of 72.17.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 51.7800012 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

