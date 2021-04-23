Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

