Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

