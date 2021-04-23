Contrasting Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) & CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI)

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Glu Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Glu Mobile 1.44% 2.79% 1.55%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CMTSU Liquidation and Glu Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Glu Mobile 0 10 2 0 2.17

Glu Mobile has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. Given Glu Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glu Mobile is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Glu Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glu Mobile $411.40 million 5.35 $8.87 million $0.06 208.17

Glu Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Volatility and Risk

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glu Mobile has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glu Mobile beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc. engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo and Kristian Segerstrale in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

