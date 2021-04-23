Contrasting MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MJ and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A N/A N/A Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MJ and Cielo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MJ and Cielo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $900,000.00 40.93 -$8.17 million N/A N/A Cielo $2.76 billion 0.69 $401.34 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

Cielo beats MJ on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

