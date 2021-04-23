Cordant Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.58. The company has a market cap of $434.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

