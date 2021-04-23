CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.55. CorePoint Lodging shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 409 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $570.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

