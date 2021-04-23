CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.55. CorePoint Lodging shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 409 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $570.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
