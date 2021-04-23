Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 8,470 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $992,091.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,527,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,561,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $117.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $28,581,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

