Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

