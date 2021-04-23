Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.67. 10,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.76. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $153.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock worth $50,454,445. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $54,002,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

