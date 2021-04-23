Cowen Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $585.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.40.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $614.54 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

