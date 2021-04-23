Cowen Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $395.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $360.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

