Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 402 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.