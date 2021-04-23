Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,885,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,385,000 after purchasing an additional 897,005 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

