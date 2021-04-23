Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

