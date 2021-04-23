Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,066 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.