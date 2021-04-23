Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 55 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 30.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $276.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

