Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.26 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.95 ($62.29).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €48.58 ($57.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €45.83 and its 200 day moving average is €42.11. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

