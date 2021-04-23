Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $52.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Boralex has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

