Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 529,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 124,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

