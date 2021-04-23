Creditcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00011137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $23.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,028.48 or 1.00177073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002090 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

