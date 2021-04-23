Crestwood Equity Partners LP Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

CEQP stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

