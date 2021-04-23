Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 3417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

