Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 3417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.
In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.
About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).
