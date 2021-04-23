Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.