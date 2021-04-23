Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.75 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.46.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.44 and a twelve month high of C$16.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.62.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

