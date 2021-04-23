CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,246. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $719.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

